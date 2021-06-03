Boom Or Bust: Where Is Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Headed Next?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s traded shares stood at 7,765,993 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $141.35, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The WMT share’s 52-week high remains $153.66, putting it -8.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $117.01. The company has a valuation of $397.69 Billion, with an average of 8.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Walmart Inc. (WMT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give WMT a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.54.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, Walmart Inc. (WMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $143.6 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.7%, and 1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.94%. Short interest in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) saw shorts transact 15.01 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.07, implying an increase of 15.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125 and $185 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMT has been trading 30.88% off suggested target high and -11.57% from its likely low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walmart Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares are -7.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.12% against 0.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1.3% this quarter before falling -3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.08% annually.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Walmart Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.14%.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

Walmart Inc. insiders hold 49.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.48% of the shares at 59.86% float percentage. In total, 3053 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 130.49 Million shares (or 4.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.72 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 87.86 Million shares, or about 3.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.93 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 39,934,629 shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.76 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.78 Million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about $4Billion.