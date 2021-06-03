Boom Or Bust: Where Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Headed Next?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares stood at 10,820,398 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $255.62, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The BA share’s 52-week high remains $278.57, putting it -8.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $141.58. The company has a valuation of $149.49 Billion, with an average of 12.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Boeing Company (BA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the last session, The Boeing Company (BA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $258.4 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.18%, and 9.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.42%. Short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw shorts transact 9.99 Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $266.3, implying an increase of 4.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $165 and $314 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BA has been trading 22.84% off suggested target high and -35.45% from its likely low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Boeing Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Boeing Company (BA) shares are +21.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.71% against 25.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.4% this quarter before jumping 110.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.33% annually.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.24% of the shares at 55.29% float percentage. In total, 2495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newport Trust Co. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.14 Million shares (or 7.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.75 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.42 Million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.81 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Boeing Company (BA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,898,649 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.4 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.63 Million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about $2.28 Billion.