Boom Or Bust: Where Is Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Headed Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares stood at 1,897,279 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.15, to imply a decline of -6.17% or -$1.26 in intraday trading. The SBSW share’s 52-week high remains $20.68, putting it -7.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.4. The company has a valuation of $14Billion, with an average of 3.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBSW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

After registering a -6.17% downside in the latest session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.47 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.55%, and 0.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.58%. Short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw shorts transact 4.93 Million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.04, implying an increase of 30.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.61 and $31.56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBSW has been trading 64.8% off suggested target high and -8.04% from its likely low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 85% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SBSW Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.98, with the share yield ticking at 5.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.16% of the shares at 12.19% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.74 Million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.05 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AQR Capital Management, LLC with 4.96 Million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $78.78 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4,364,891 shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 Million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about $38.34 Million.