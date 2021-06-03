Boom Or Bust: Where Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Headed Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s traded shares stood at 1,466,468 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $202.99, to imply a decline of -2.34% or -$4.86 in intraday trading. The NXPI share’s 52-week high remains $216.43, putting it -6.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $102.36. The company has a valuation of $56.19 Billion, with an average of 2.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside in the latest session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $214.3 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 5.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and 5.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.86%. Short interest in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw shorts transact 5.21 Million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $223.63, implying an increase of 10.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $166 and $250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXPI has been trading 23.16% off suggested target high and -18.22% from its likely low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NXP Semiconductors N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares are +31.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.55% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 145.7% this quarter before jumping 52.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -78.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.77% annually.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.25, with the share yield ticking at 1.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

NXP Semiconductors N.V. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.47% of the shares at 96.73% float percentage. In total, 1272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.39 Million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.52 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.13 Million shares, or about 7.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.05 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3,965,334 shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $798.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 Million, or 1.4% of the shares, all valued at about $615.96 Million.