Boom Or Bust: Where Is NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Headed Next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s traded shares stood at 7,321,842 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.49, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The NLOK share’s 52-week high remains $28.61, putting it -0.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.98. The company has a valuation of $16.52 Billion, with an average of 6.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NLOK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the last session, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.61 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.63%, and 31.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.1%. Short interest in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw shorts transact 18.53 Million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.04, implying a decline of -1.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.3 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLOK has been trading 8.81% off suggested target high and -11.2% from its likely low.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NortonLifeLock Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares are +56.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.3% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $684.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $691.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $599.67 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.8% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 1.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

NortonLifeLock Inc. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.09% of the shares at 94.05% float percentage. In total, 807 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 63.23 Million shares (or 10.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 62.75 Million shares, or about 10.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.33 Billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 25,618,243 shares. This is just over 4.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $544.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.36 Million, or 3.17% of the shares, all valued at about $390.35 Million.