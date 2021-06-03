Boom Or Bust: Where Is FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Stock Headed Next?

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s traded shares stood at 1,728,009 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.23, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The FTOC share’s 52-week high remains $14.5, putting it -41.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $996.76 Million, with an average of 1.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTOC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the latest session, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.59 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.15%, and 1.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.02%. Short interest in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) saw shorts transact 345.39 Million shares and set a 244.96 days time to cover.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s Major holders

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 2.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.3% of the shares at 65.25% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 Million shares (or 4.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 3.51 Million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.12 Million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 1,694,046 shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 845.69 Thousand, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $8.94 Million.