Boom Or Bust: Where Is Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Headed Next?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s traded shares stood at 1,534,151 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $127.23, to imply an increase of 7.8% or $9.21 in intraday trading. The ESTC share’s 52-week high remains $176.49, putting it -38.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78. The company has a valuation of $11.29 Billion, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Elastic N.V. (ESTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

After registering a 7.8% upside in the latest session, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $129.5 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and 11.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.89%. Short interest in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) saw shorts transact 9.8 Million shares and set a 8.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $170.29, implying an increase of 33.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $145 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESTC has been trading 57.2% off suggested target high and 13.97% from its likely low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Elastic N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are -4.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -455.56% against 9.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before falling -300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $157.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $123.62 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.8% annually.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Elastic N.V. insiders hold 21.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.62% of the shares at 108.25% float percentage. In total, 494 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.27 Million shares (or 9.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $920.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 Million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $677.91 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,769,183 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 Million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $170.41 Million.