B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Wednesday – Up 15.96% From the Lows, What Happens Next

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s traded shares stood at 3,043,455 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply a decline of -3.51% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The BTG share’s 52-week high remains $7.55, putting it -52.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.16. The company has a valuation of $5.19 Billion, with an average of 6.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for B2Gold Corp. (BTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

After registering a -3.51% downside in the latest session, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.22- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.54%, and -1.58% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.07%. Short interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) saw shorts transact 13.2 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.45, implying an increase of 50.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.62 and $9.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTG has been trading 89.49% off suggested target high and 13.54% from its likely low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $207.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.7% before jumping 88.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.8% annually.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B2Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 3.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders hold 1.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.55% of the shares at 72.34% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 118.53 Million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $510.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 97.14 Million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $418.67 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 51,454,491 shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $246.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.97 Million, or 4.37% of the shares, all valued at about $198.14 Million.