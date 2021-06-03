Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Jumped 22.25% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s traded shares stood at 1,649,399 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5, to imply an increase of 12.87% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The AAME share’s 52-week high remains $15.97, putting it -219.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $102.08 Million, with an average of 61.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Atlantic American Corporation (AAME), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) trade information

After registering a 12.87% upside in the last session, Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.19- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.25%, and 22.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 142.72%. Short interest in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) saw shorts transact 501.44 Million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AAME Dividends

Atlantic American Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlantic American Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Major holders

Atlantic American Corporation insiders hold 80.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.07% of the shares at 25.6% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 517.31 Thousand shares (or 2.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 77.78 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $286.23 Thousand.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 238,675 shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $568.05 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 71.46 Thousand, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about $262.96 Thousand.