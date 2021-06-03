At Current Prices, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Worth A Patient Look?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares stood at 12,089,180 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.29, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The UAL share’s 52-week high remains $63.7, putting it -5.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.23. The company has a valuation of $19.51 Billion, with an average of 14.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UAL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the last session, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $60.58 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.81%, and 10.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.4%. Short interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw shorts transact 11.71 Million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.68, implying a decline of -1.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAL has been trading 29.37% off suggested target high and -35.31% from its likely low.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Airlines Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) shares are +33.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.28% against 38.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.8% this quarter before jumping 80.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $5.1 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.48 Billion and $2.54 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 245.8% before jumping 176.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -318.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.65% of the shares at 64.8% float percentage. In total, 764 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.21 Million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.85 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 27.42 Million shares, or about 10.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.58 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 13,789,603 shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $596.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.28 Million, or 3.1% of the shares, all valued at about $358.06 Million.