At Current Prices, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth A Patient Look?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares stood at 7,236,564 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $177, to imply a decline of -1.03% or -$1.84 in intraday trading. The DIS share’s 52-week high remains $203.02, putting it -14.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.02. The company has a valuation of $321.6 Billion, with an average of 8.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Walt Disney Company (DIS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DIS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the last session, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $181.0 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.47%, and -4.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.31%. Short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw shorts transact 21.16 Million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $206.89, implying an increase of 16.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $147 and $230 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIS has been trading 29.94% off suggested target high and -16.95% from its likely low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Walt Disney Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are +19.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.87% against 21.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 612.5% this quarter before jumping 445% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -125.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 51.7% annually.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.74% of the shares at 66.82% float percentage. In total, 4003 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 135.73 Million shares (or 7.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.04 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 116.51 Million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.5 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50,927,051 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.23 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.28 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $6.57 Billion.