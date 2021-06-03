At Current Prices, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Worth A Patient Look?

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s traded shares stood at 2,229,415 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.16, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $2.1 in intraday trading. The NTAP share’s 52-week high remains $80.66, putting it -1.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.96. The company has a valuation of $17.65 Billion, with an average of 1.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NTAP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.12.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the latest session, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $80.66 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.41%, and 6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.44%. Short interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw shorts transact 9.73 Million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.68, implying an increase of 5.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTAP has been trading 26.33% off suggested target high and -36.84% from its likely low.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NetApp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) shares are +44.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.07% against 22.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.9% this quarter before jumping 19.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.5 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.4 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.66% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NTAP Dividends

NetApp, Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NetApp, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.92, with the share yield ticking at 2.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.47%.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s Major holders

NetApp, Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.88% of the shares at 94.19% float percentage. In total, 886 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28Million shares (or 12.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.85 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 26.97 Million shares, or about 12.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.79 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 12,502,241 shares. This is just over 5.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $828.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.27 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $415.08 Million.