At Current Prices, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Worth A Patient Look?

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s traded shares stood at 8,707,589 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.18, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The PEAK share’s 52-week high remains $34.6, putting it -1.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.13. The company has a valuation of $18.36 Billion, with an average of 2.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PEAK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the last session, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.61 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and -0.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.07%. Short interest in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) saw shorts transact 7.34 Million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.75, implying an increase of 1.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEAK has been trading 11.18% off suggested target high and -15.16% from its likely low.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthpeak Properties, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) shares are +18.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.66% against 2.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 183.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $495.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $484.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $591.63 Million and $597.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.2% before falling -18.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.5% annually.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 3.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.39%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.34% of the shares at 98.54% float percentage. In total, 884 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85Million shares (or 15.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.7 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 70.12 Million shares, or about 13.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.23 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 24,045,606 shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $712.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.24 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $460.71 Million.