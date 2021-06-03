At Current Prices, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Worth A Patient Look?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s traded shares stood at 11,654,275 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $329.15, to imply an increase of 0.01% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FB share’s 52-week high remains $333.78, putting it -1.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $207.11. The company has a valuation of $933.29 Billion, with an average of 14.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Facebook, Inc. (FB), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 53 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 41 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.02.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

After registering a 0.01% upside in the last session, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $333.7 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and 1.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.5%. Short interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw shorts transact 29.15 Million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $387.88, implying an increase of 17.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $225 and $460 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FB has been trading 39.75% off suggested target high and -31.64% from its likely low.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Facebook, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Facebook, Inc. (FB) shares are +18.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.62% against 4.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.8% this quarter before jumping 8.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 38 analysts is $27.82 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 38 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.17 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.4 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.7% annually.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Facebook, Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.41% of the shares at 80.89% float percentage. In total, 4103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 183.16 Million shares (or 7.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.95 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 157.95 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $46.52 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Facebook, Inc. (FB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 67,754,846 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.51 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.17 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $13.16 Billion.