At Current Prices, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Worth A Patient Look?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares stood at 3,138,808 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.73, to imply a decline of -4.64% or -$1.1 in intraday trading. The AU share’s 52-week high remains $38.5, putting it -69.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.55. The company has a valuation of $9.46 Billion, with an average of 4.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

After registering a -4.64% downside in the latest session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.46 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 7.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.33%, and 3.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.09%. Short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw shorts transact 4.05 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.39, implying an increase of 16.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22 and $34.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AU has been trading 52.13% off suggested target high and -3.21% from its likely low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 97.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 159.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.89% annually.

AU Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.47, with the share yield ticking at 2.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.63% of the shares at 31.63% float percentage. In total, 284 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.48 Million shares (or 5.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $471.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.25 Million shares, or about 3.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $334.99 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 20,407,761 shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $419.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.93 Million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $115.61 Million.