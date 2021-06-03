At $84.34 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Worth A Gamble

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 9,991,406 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.34, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $96.96, putting it -14.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.25. The company has a valuation of $94.58 Billion, with an average of 16.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.68.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $85.75 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.83%, and -2.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.18%. Short interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 23.59 Million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.64, implying an increase of 43.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $172 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MU has been trading 103.94% off suggested target high and 6.71% from its likely low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Micron Technology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares are +31.6% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 104.9% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $7.16 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.31 Billion and $6.06 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.7% before jumping 29.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 63.66% annually.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology, Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84% of the shares at 84.14% float percentage. In total, 1802 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 88.02 Million shares (or 7.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.76 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.19 Million shares, or about 7.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.6 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,382,969 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.36 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.47 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $2.14 Billion.