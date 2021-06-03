At $76.54 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Worth A Gamble

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 9,354,208 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.54, to imply a decline of -2.29% or -$1.79 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $108.29, putting it -41.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.85. The company has a valuation of $116.9 Billion, with an average of 10.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for JD.com, Inc. (JD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JD a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 35 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a -2.29% downside in the last session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.84 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.12%, and -1.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.92%. Short interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 30.61 Million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JD.com, Inc. (JD) shares are -10.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.56% against 18.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -11.5% this quarter before falling -7.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $39.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.39 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.26 Billion and $26.79 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.5% before jumping 28.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 287% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.32% annually.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com, Inc. insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.15% of the shares at 45.33% float percentage. In total, 1209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 51.65 Million shares (or 3.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.36 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.44 Million shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.83 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JD.com, Inc. (JD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 11,518,768 shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.44 Million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $1.01 Billion.