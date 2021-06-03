At $49.62 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Worth A Gamble

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s traded shares stood at 1,627,947 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.62, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MO share’s 52-week high remains $52.59, putting it -5.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.83. The company has a valuation of $91.95 Billion, with an average of 6.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Altria Group, Inc. (MO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.17.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the latest session, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.90 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.42%, and 2.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.04%. Short interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw shorts transact 14.11 Million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.88, implying an increase of 6.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40 and $68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MO has been trading 37.04% off suggested target high and -19.39% from its likely low.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altria Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) shares are +24.3% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.28% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.3% this quarter before jumping 6.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $5.41 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.79 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.04 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 470.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.35% annually.

MO Dividends

Altria Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altria Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.44, with the share yield ticking at 6.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.62%.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Altria Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.56% of the shares at 61.62% float percentage. In total, 2154 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 152.25 Million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.79 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 138.76 Million shares, or about 7.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.1 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altria Group, Inc. (MO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 52,412,387 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.15 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.28 Million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $2.11 Billion.