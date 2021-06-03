At $38.09 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is Worth A Gamble

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares stood at 2,360,237 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.09, to imply a decline of -3.3% or -$1.3 in intraday trading. The ON share’s 52-week high remains $44.59, putting it -17.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.05. The company has a valuation of $16.29 Billion, with an average of 5.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ON a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

After registering a -3.3% downside in the latest session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.79 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 6.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and 1.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.7%. Short interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) saw shorts transact 13.25 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.75, implying an increase of 14.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ON has been trading 44.39% off suggested target high and -55.37% from its likely low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ON Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares are +37.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 127.06% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 300% this quarter before jumping 88.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.62 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.21 Billion and $1.32 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.7% before jumping 22.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.95% annually.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.24% of the shares at 98.67% float percentage. In total, 752 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.69 Million shares (or 9.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.73 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 38.14 Million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.59 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,634,990 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $380.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.13 Million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $331.42 Million.