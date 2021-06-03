At $23.25 Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is Worth A Gamble

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s traded shares stood at 8,723,672 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.25, to imply a decline of -1.57% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The RF share’s 52-week high remains $23.81, putting it -2.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.79. The company has a valuation of $22.35 Billion, with an average of 5.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Regions Financial Corporation (RF), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RF a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the last session, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.81 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.52%, and 6.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.23%. Short interest in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) saw shorts transact 18.15 Million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.47, implying an increase of 0.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $25.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RF has been trading 11.4% off suggested target high and -13.98% from its likely low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regions Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares are +52.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.96% against 24.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 304% this quarter before falling -3.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.55 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.47 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regions Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 2.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.01%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Regions Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.97% of the shares at 76.32% float percentage. In total, 1062 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 113.67 Million shares (or 11.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.35 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.71 Million shares, or about 8.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.71 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 27,261,766 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $439.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.7 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $349.85 Million.