At $19.92 JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is Worth A Gamble

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 7,367,768 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.92, to imply a decline of -1.58% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $21.96, putting it -10.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.72. The company has a valuation of $6.31 Billion, with an average of 5.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JBLU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.60 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.3%, and -2.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37%. Short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 11.3 Million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.27, implying an increase of 11.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JBLU has been trading 50.6% off suggested target high and -34.74% from its likely low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JetBlue Airways Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are +32.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.92% against 38.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.9% this quarter before jumping 86.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.43 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $215Million and $492Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 563.7% before jumping 237.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -355.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.05% of the shares at 83.62% float percentage. In total, 486 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 42.19 Million shares (or 13.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.15 Million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $572.52 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 9,023,247 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $183.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.74 Million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about $127.11 Million.