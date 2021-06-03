At $186.28 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Worth A Gamble

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s traded shares stood at 1,592,511 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $186.28, to imply a decline of -2.34% or -$4.47 in intraday trading. The TXN share’s 52-week high remains $197.58, putting it -6.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $120.8. The company has a valuation of $173.27 Billion, with an average of 5.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give TXN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside in the latest session, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $192.0 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and 4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.63%. Short interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw shorts transact 13.11 Million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $201.21, implying an increase of 8.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $155 and $235 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXN has been trading 26.15% off suggested target high and -16.79% from its likely low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Texas Instruments Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares are +18.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 23.79% against 24.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23% this quarter before jumping 35.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $4.33 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.58 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.24 Billion and $3.43 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.8% before jumping 33.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 4.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Texas Instruments Incorporated insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.4% of the shares at 85.61% float percentage. In total, 2470 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 84.63 Million shares (or 9.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.89 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 70.86 Million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.63 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25,876,623 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.25 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.39 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $3.02 Billion.