At $18.28 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is Worth A Gamble

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares stood at 2,074,138 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.28, to imply a decline of -0.65% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The VOD share’s 52-week high remains $20.36, putting it -11.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.14. The company has a valuation of $50.99 Billion, with an average of 4.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VOD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the latest session, Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.58 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.16%, and -5.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.86%. Short interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw shorts transact 12.44 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.82, implying an increase of 35.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.94 and $32.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOD has been trading 78.77% off suggested target high and -7.33% from its likely low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29% annually.

VOD Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vodafone Group Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 5.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.43%.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group Plc insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.73% of the shares at 8.73% float percentage. In total, 607 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36.98 Million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $609.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 24.19 Million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $398.6 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 10,004,932 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.88 Million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about $118.01 Million.