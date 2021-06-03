At $13.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is Worth A Gamble

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares stood at 7,676,050 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.16, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ERIC share’s 52-week high remains $15.32, putting it -16.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.73. The company has a valuation of $43.74 Billion, with an average of 5.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ERIC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the last session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.48 this Friday, May 28, jumping 2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.08%, and -4.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 10.13%. Short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw shorts transact 3.87 Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.78, implying an increase of 19.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.28 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERIC has been trading 44.38% off suggested target high and -14.29% from its likely low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.68 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.93 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.57 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 682.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.21% annually.

ERIC Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.27%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.66% of the shares at 9.66% float percentage. In total, 433 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 112.88 Million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 28.02 Million shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $369.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 70,373,826 shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $840.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.35 Million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $135.68 Million.