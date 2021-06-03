Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Apple Inc. (AAPL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AAPL a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.99.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $127.6 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.45%, and -4.87% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.75%. Short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw shorts transact 94.75 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $157.1, implying an increase of 25.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $185 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAPL has been trading 47.93% off suggested target high and -28.03% from its likely low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apple Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are +5.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.62% against 50.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.7% this quarter before jumping 52.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $72.87 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.05 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.69 Billion and $64.7 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.1% before jumping 25.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.93% annually.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apple Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 0.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.34%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.71% of the shares at 58.75% float percentage. In total, 4940 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.24 Billion shares (or 7.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.39 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.06 Billion shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $128.87 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 431,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.22 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 320.24 Million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $42.49 Billion.