AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Drops -133.15% From Highs, What Happens Next?

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares stood at 2,047,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.4, to imply an increase of 8.88% or $1.5 in intraday trading. The APPH share’s 52-week high remains $42.9, putting it -133.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $1.85 Billion, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

After registering a 8.88% upside in the last session, AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.61 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.8%, and 7.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.57%. Short interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw shorts transact 10.79 Million shares and set a 5.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32, implying an increase of 73.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPH has been trading 73.91% off suggested target high and 73.91% from its likely low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.