American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Have Surged 25.68% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s traded shares stood at 1,045,437 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply an increase of 4.1% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The AMS share’s 52-week high remains $5.04, putting it -80.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $16.19 Million, with an average of 974.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) trade information

After registering a 4.1% upside in the last session, American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.05- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 8.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.28%, and 15.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.68%. Short interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) saw shorts transact 263.47 Million shares and set a 199.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83, implying an increase of 2874.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $83 and $83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMS has been trading 2874.91% off suggested target high and 2874.91% from its likely low.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Major holders

American Shared Hospital Services insiders hold 39.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.47% of the shares at 18.97% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 244.72 Thousand shares (or 4.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $677.88 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 150.2 Thousand shares, or about 2.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $416.05 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 99,500 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $275.62 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77.01 Thousand, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about $194.06 Thousand.