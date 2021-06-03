American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Surged 82.73% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 57,686,212 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.82, to imply an increase of 4.66% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $26.09, putting it -1.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.63. The company has a valuation of $16.56 Billion, with an average of 34.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 9 analyst(s) give AAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.43.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a 4.66% upside in the last session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.04 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.25%, and 18.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.73%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 84.5 Million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.53, implying a decline of -32.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL has been trading 8.44% off suggested target high and -80.64% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are +82.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.65% against 38.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.9% this quarter before jumping 77.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $7.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.32 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.62 Billion and $2.76 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 338.8% before jumping 201.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -583.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.23% of the shares at 52.74% float percentage. In total, 762 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 65.97 Million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 44.14 Million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.05 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 23,714,313 shares. This is just over 3.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $373.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.9 Million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about $451.75 Million.