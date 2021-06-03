Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-10.71% year-to-date

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares stood at 2,830,699 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.81, to imply a decline of -3.65% or -$1.28 in intraday trading. The ATUS share’s 52-week high remains $38.3, putting it -13.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.97. The company has a valuation of $15.6 Billion, with an average of 3.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATUS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

After registering a -3.65% downside in the latest session, Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.51 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 7.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.15%, and -6.97% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -10.71%. Short interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw shorts transact 43.05 Million shares and set a 12.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.88, implying an increase of 23.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATUS has been trading 62.67% off suggested target high and -17.18% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Altice USA, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) shares are +3.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.09% against 4.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 147.4% this quarter before jumping 5300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.52 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.47 Billion and $2.48 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.7% before jumping 1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 256.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.92% annually.

Altice USA, Inc. insiders hold 12.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.49% of the shares at 75.18% float percentage. In total, 539 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Soroban Capital Partners LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31Million shares (or 6.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.33 Million shares, or about 5.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $883.38 Million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 11,589,388 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $377Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.48 Million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about $283.33 Million.