Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA): Can A Stock Be Down -0.565% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 13,093,668 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $219.59, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $319.32, putting it -45.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $204.39. The company has a valuation of $610.36 Billion, with an average of 15.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 56 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BABA a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 49 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the last session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $223.1 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.01%, and -4.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.65%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 43.44 Million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alibaba Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are -16.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.19% against 18.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.2% this quarter before falling -15.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.73% annually.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders hold 10.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.87% of the shares at 39.94% float percentage. In total, 2784 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.86 Million shares (or 3.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 50.95 Million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.55 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 23,809,722 shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.04 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.6 Million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $5.99 Billion.