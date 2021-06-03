After This Week’s 7.85% Gain in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), We Just Learned Something New

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares stood at 1,397,682 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.56, to imply a decline of -3.32% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The HBM share’s 52-week high remains $9.6, putting it -26.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $1.97 Billion, with an average of 1.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HBM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.84- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.85%, and 1.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8%. Short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw shorts transact 1.98 Million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.15, implying an increase of 47.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.44 and $12.83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBM has been trading 69.71% off suggested target high and -1.59% from its likely low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are +19.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 160.87% against 27.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 800% this quarter before jumping 58.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $364.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.2% before jumping 13.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.23% of the shares at 73.28% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 43.86 Million shares (or 16.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $301.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 37.89 Million shares, or about 14.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $260.32 Million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 4,921,849 shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.61 Million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about $26.21 Million.