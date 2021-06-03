After This Week’s 7.69% Gain in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), We Just Learned Something New

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares stood at 2,944,919 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.87, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The COP share’s 52-week high remains $61.14, putting it -2.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.53. The company has a valuation of $80.82 Billion, with an average of 7.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ConocoPhillips (COP), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the latest session, ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.77 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and 13.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.24%. Short interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw shorts transact 13.47 Million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.4, implying an increase of 14.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COP has been trading 41.97% off suggested target high and 5.23% from its likely low.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ConocoPhillips share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ConocoPhillips (COP) shares are +49.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 444.33% against 9.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 192.4% this quarter before jumping 387.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $9.5 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.02 Billion and $4.38 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 136.5% before jumping 117% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -139.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.5% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ConocoPhillips has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.64%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

ConocoPhillips insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.23% of the shares at 79.31% float percentage. In total, 1934 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 110.01 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.83 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 107.15 Million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.68 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ConocoPhillips (COP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,102,997 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.73 Million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $1.2 Billion.