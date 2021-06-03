After This Week’s 4.83% Gain in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), We Just Learned Something New

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares stood at 3,800,484 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.75, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The MS share’s 52-week high remains $93.92, putting it -0.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.44. The company has a valuation of $174.13 Billion, with an average of 11.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Morgan Stanley (MS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the latest session, Morgan Stanley (MS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $93.71 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.83%, and 13.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.68%. Short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw shorts transact 9.93 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $92.55, implying a decline of -1.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $79 and $118 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MS has been trading 25.87% off suggested target high and -15.73% from its likely low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Morgan Stanley share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are +50.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.78% against 15.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.8% this quarter before falling -9.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.69% annually.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley has its next earnings report out between July 14 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Morgan Stanley has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.31%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders hold 20.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.73% of the shares at 82.7% float percentage. In total, 1884 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 377.09 Million shares (or 20.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.84 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 120.62 Million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.27 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Morgan Stanley (MS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,801,449 shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.8 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.64 Million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about $1.96 Billion.