After This Week’s 3.4% Gain in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), We Just Learned Something New

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s traded shares stood at 1,386,855 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.43, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VTVT share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -95.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $197.09 Million, with an average of 430.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTVT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.56- this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.4%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.65%. Short interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw shorts transact 2.57 Million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying an increase of 177.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTVT has been trading 208.64% off suggested target high and 146.91% from its likely low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

vTv Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 103.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.26% of the shares at -270.97% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 807.58 Thousand shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nuveen Asset Management with 744.85 Thousand shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.1 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 536,812 shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $998.47 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 186.76 Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $526.67 Thousand.