After This Week’s 2.66% Gain in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), We Just Learned Something New

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s traded shares stood at 1,569,791 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.26, to imply an increase of 1.2% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The KPTI share’s 52-week high remains $20.99, putting it -126.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.78. The company has a valuation of $695.36 Million, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KPTI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

After registering a 1.2% upside in the last session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.59- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.66%, and -0.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.18%. Short interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw shorts transact 14.86 Million shares and set a 7.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.7, implying an increase of 166.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KPTI has been trading 429.16% off suggested target high and 18.79% from its likely low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares are -45.5% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.84% against 16.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -17.5% this quarter before jumping 9.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $25.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.51 Million and $21.33 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.4% before jumping 43.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.43% of the shares at 90.3% float percentage. In total, 241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.75 Million shares (or 10.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palo Alto Investors Lp with 5.36 Million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $56.43 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3,992,683 shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $27.66 Million.