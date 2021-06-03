After This Week’s 15.64% Gain in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC), We Just Learned Something New

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s traded shares stood at 1,346,548 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.85, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ACTC share’s 52-week high remains $31.06, putting it -64.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.74. The company has a valuation of $653.86 Million, with an average of 661.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 964.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside in the last session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.79 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.64%, and 16.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.13%. Short interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw shorts transact 5.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying an increase of 22.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACTC has been trading 22.02% off suggested target high and 22.02% from its likely low.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.76% of the shares at 38.76% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.23 Million shares (or 18.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.09 Million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.47 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Invesco Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 800,099 shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 595.77 Thousand, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $12.39 Million.