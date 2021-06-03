After This Week’s 15.23% Gain in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW), We Just Learned Something New

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares stood at 777,034 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.23, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The BW share’s 52-week high remains $9.9, putting it -7.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2. The company has a valuation of $791.26 Million, with an average of 678.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.33, implying an increase of 22.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BW has been trading 30.01% off suggested target high and 8.34% from its likely low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) shares are +119.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 148% against 35.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 125% this quarter before falling -89% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.5% annually.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.9% of the shares at 79.24% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.29 Million shares (or 31.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 6Million shares, or about 7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $56.82 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1,969,354 shares. This is just over 2.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 Million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $14.51 Million.