After This Week’s 12% Gain in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), We Just Learned Something New

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s traded shares stood at 3,106,845 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.25, to imply an increase of 11.14% or $2.03 in intraday trading. The RAD share’s 52-week high remains $32.48, putting it -60.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.86. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 2Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RAD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

After registering a 11.14% upside in the last session, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.50 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12%, and 15.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.92%. Short interest in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) saw shorts transact 7.86 Million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.75, implying a decline of -7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAD has been trading 33.33% off suggested target high and -35.8% from its likely low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rite Aid Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares are +53.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 893.33% against 13%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 650% this quarter before falling -44% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.61 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.69% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Rite Aid Corporation insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.62% of the shares at 62.01% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.1 Million shares (or 9.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.01 Million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $102.4 Million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 4.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 Million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about $23.03 Million.