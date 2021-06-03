After This Week’s 11.19% Gain in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), We Just Learned Something New

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s traded shares stood at 1,541,836 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.15, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The SGMS share’s 52-week high remains $75.04, putting it -1.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.52. The company has a valuation of $7.12 Billion, with an average of 870.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 868.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SGMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.04 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.19%, and 26.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.72%. Short interest in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw shorts transact 5.53 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scientific Games Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares are +98.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 107.31% against 24%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.3% this quarter before jumping 105.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $766.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $810.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $539Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -328.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Scientific Games Corporation insiders hold 5.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.25% of the shares at 93.65% float percentage. In total, 295 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.38 Million shares (or 9.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $361.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fine Capital Partners, L.P. with 9.12 Million shares, or about 9.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $351.33 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,274,406 shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $79.56 Million.