After This Week’s -1.85% Fall in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), We Just Learned Something New

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s traded shares stood at 3,346,002 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.03, to imply a decline of -1.67% or -$1.14 in intraday trading. The LB share’s 52-week high remains $71.99, putting it -7.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.18. The company has a valuation of $18.68 Billion, with an average of 6.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for L Brands, Inc. (LB), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the latest session, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.89 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 5.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and -0.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 80.13%. Short interest in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw shorts transact 9.14 Million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.86, implying an increase of 16.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60 and $102 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LB has been trading 52.17% off suggested target high and -10.49% from its likely low.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing L Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares are +75.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.34% against 37.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 304% this quarter before falling -37.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 326.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.2% annually.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

L Brands, Inc. insiders hold 19.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.78% of the shares at 99.79% float percentage. In total, 641 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lone Pine Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.27 Million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $976.8 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.13 Million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $860.11 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 7,543,714 shares. This is just over 2.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $280.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.29 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $234.09 Million.