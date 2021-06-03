After This Week’s -1.31% Fall in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), We Just Learned Something New

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares stood at 3,914,549 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.05, to imply a decline of -2.16% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The MPW share’s 52-week high remains $22.82, putting it -8.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.1. The company has a valuation of $12.37 Billion, with an average of 3.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MPW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the latest session, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.58 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and -3.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.4%. Short interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw shorts transact 11.92 Million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.15, implying an increase of 14.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPW has been trading 28.27% off suggested target high and 4.51% from its likely low.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medical Properties Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) shares are +10.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.83% against 2.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.6% this quarter before jumping 24% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $359.52 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $375.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $291.84 Million and $329.46 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.2% before jumping 14.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 5.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.39% of the shares at 84.16% float percentage. In total, 764 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 82.41 Million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 75.25 Million shares, or about 12.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.6 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 25,613,923 shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $540.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.66 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $333.27 Million.