After Surging 38.31% During Past Week, Is Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) Still A Buy?

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s traded shares stood at 2,974,143 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.95, to imply an increase of 29.89% or $2.75 in intraday trading. The ESXB share’s 52-week high remains $12.05, putting it -0.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.46. The company has a valuation of $265.97 Million, with an average of 58.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESXB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) trade information

After registering a 29.89% upside in the latest session, Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.05 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.31%, and 37.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.04%. Short interest in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw shorts transact 591.02 Million shares and set a 6.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying a decline of -10.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESXB has been trading 8.79% off suggested target high and -24.69% from its likely low.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Community Bankers Trust Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) shares are +41.54% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.8% this quarter before jumping 10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $15.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.98 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ESXB Dividends

Community Bankers Trust Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Community Bankers Trust Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s Major holders

Community Bankers Trust Corporation insiders hold 3.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.48% of the shares at 62.56% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 6.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fourthstone LLC with 1.26 Million shares, or about 5.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.16 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 586,264 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 552.79 Thousand, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $4.88 Million.