After Surging 3.5% During Past Week, Is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Still A Buy?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s traded shares stood at 835,966 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.99, to imply a decline of -4.19% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The GNK share’s 52-week high remains $17.13, putting it -7.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.8. The company has a valuation of $670.18 Million, with an average of 872.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 954.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the last session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.75 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.5%, and 4.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.26%. Short interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw shorts transact 554.74 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.84, implying an increase of 36.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.9 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNK has been trading 56.35% off suggested target high and 18.2% from its likely low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares are +112.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 728.57% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 267.4% this quarter before jumping 2466.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $97.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.86 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.08 Million and $53.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 212.8% before jumping 88.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -301.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited insiders hold 7.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.95% of the shares at 66.88% float percentage. In total, 174 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.22 Million shares (or 19.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.74 Million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.75 Million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 1,322,870 shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 735.3 Thousand, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about $5.82 Million.