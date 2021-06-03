After Surging 20.44% During Past Week, Is ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Still A Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares stood at 1,999,880 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.37, to imply an increase of 8.29% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The PUMP share’s 52-week high remains $13.99, putting it -23.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.58. The company has a valuation of $1.16 Billion, with an average of 592.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 977.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PUMP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

After registering a 8.29% upside in the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.46 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.44%, and 18.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.86%. Short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw shorts transact 2.42 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.83, implying an increase of 4.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PUMP has been trading 23.13% off suggested target high and -29.64% from its likely low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProPetro Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are +97.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 23.91% against 34.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.4% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $202.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $225.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.14 Million and $138.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.5% before jumping 63.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -167.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.9% annually.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders hold 26.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.62% of the shares at 103.13% float percentage. In total, 261 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.89 Million shares (or 13.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.89 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $94.79 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,453,145 shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $18.03 Million.