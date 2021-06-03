After Surging 13.68% During Past Week, Is JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Still A Buy?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares stood at 1,702,030 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.21, to imply an increase of 4.49% or $1.9 in intraday trading. The FROG share’s 52-week high remains $95.2, putting it -115.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.38. The company has a valuation of $4.13 Billion, with an average of 861.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for JFrog Ltd. (FROG), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FROG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

After registering a 4.49% upside in the last session, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.43 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.68%, and -9.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.64%. Short interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw shorts transact 4.06 Million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.89, implying an increase of 35.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FROG has been trading 94.53% off suggested target high and -5% from its likely low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -202% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.4% annually.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders hold 33.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.99% of the shares at 90.58% float percentage. In total, 216 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sapphire Ventures, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 Million shares (or 8.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Scale Management, LLC with 5.7 Million shares, or about 6.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $357.95 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 2,045,152 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about $81.11 Million.