After Surging 11.14% During Past Week, Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Still A Buy?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s traded shares stood at 3,742,955 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.85, to imply an increase of 8.16% or $4.44 in intraday trading. The CIEN share’s 52-week high remains $61.52, putting it -4.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.03. The company has a valuation of $9.05 Billion, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ciena Corporation (CIEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

After registering a 8.16% upside in the latest session, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.50 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.14%, and 14.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.37%. Short interest in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) saw shorts transact 4.95 Million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.28, implying an increase of 2.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIEN has been trading 27.44% off suggested target high and -23.53% from its likely low.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ciena Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares are +21.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.85% against -1.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36.8% this quarter before falling -29.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $829.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $962.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $881.53 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 88.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.1% annually.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Ciena Corporation insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.11% of the shares at 97.08% float percentage. In total, 648 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.88 Million shares (or 10.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $868.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.66 Million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $802.35 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,355,341 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $230.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $229.26 Million.