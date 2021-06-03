After Surging 10.99% During Past Week, Is Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Still A Buy?

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s traded shares stood at 3,232,582 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.96, to imply a decline of -1.16% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ENDP share’s 52-week high remains $10.89, putting it -82.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.71. The company has a valuation of $1.39 Billion, with an average of 2.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Endo International plc (ENDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ENDP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

After registering a -1.16% downside in the last session, Endo International plc (ENDP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.19- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.99%, and 4.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.99%. Short interest in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) saw shorts transact 18.71 Million shares and set a 5.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.7, implying an increase of 29.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENDP has been trading 101.34% off suggested target high and -49.66% from its likely low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Endo International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Endo International plc (ENDP) shares are +17.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.74% against 16.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -26.2% this quarter before falling -9.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 131.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.6% annually.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders

Endo International plc insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.58% of the shares at 84.89% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 39Million shares (or 16.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $288.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.63 Million shares, or about 10.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $189.9 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endo International plc (ENDP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15,303,389 shares. This is just over 6.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.5 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $46.69 Million.