After Sinking -9.04% During Past Week, Is Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Still A Buy?

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s traded shares stood at 1,899,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $108.28, to imply a decline of -0.96% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The QDEL share’s 52-week high remains $306.72, putting it -183.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $104.4. The company has a valuation of $4.61 Billion, with an average of 669.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Quidel Corporation (QDEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give QDEL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.12.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $125.8 this Friday, May 28, jumping 13.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.04%, and 3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.73%. Short interest in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw shorts transact 4.6 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $156.2, implying an increase of 44.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $296 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QDEL has been trading 173.37% off suggested target high and -16.88% from its likely low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quidel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares are -44.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.26% against 13.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 121.5% this quarter before falling -22.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $377.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $411.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.79 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 98.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 154.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 971.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.2% annually.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

Quidel Corporation insiders hold 11.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.96% of the shares at 98.74% float percentage. In total, 503 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.43 Million shares (or 15.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $821.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.78 Million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $484.1 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quidel Corporation (QDEL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,600,000 shares. This is just over 3.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $146.03 Million.