After Sinking -4.75% During Past Week, Is MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Still A Buy?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s traded shares stood at 1,219,848 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.48, to imply a decline of -5.83% or -$3 in intraday trading. The HZO share’s 52-week high remains $70.89, putting it -46.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.61. The company has a valuation of $1.14 Billion, with an average of 537.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 609.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HZO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.99.

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) trade information

After registering a -5.83% downside in the last session, MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.89 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 10.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.75%, and -14.65% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 38.4%. Short interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) saw shorts transact 3.12 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.6, implying an increase of 25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57 and $68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HZO has been trading 40.26% off suggested target high and 17.57% from its likely low.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MarineMax, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) shares are +47.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.54% against 16.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.9% this quarter before falling -21.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 114.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Major holders

MarineMax, Inc. insiders hold 2.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.38% of the shares at 101.41% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.16 Million shares (or 18.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.71 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84.39 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,475,465 shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Million, or 5.28% of the shares, all valued at about $57.75 Million.