After Sinking -3.51% During Past Week, Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Still A Buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s traded shares stood at 3,344,941 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.94, to imply a decline of -3.17% or -$1.93 in intraday trading. The LUV share’s 52-week high remains $64.75, putting it -9.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.24. The company has a valuation of $34.96 Billion, with an average of 4.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LUV a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

After registering a -3.17% downside in the latest session, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $62.26 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and -4.97% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 26.71%. Short interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw shorts transact 15.89 Million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.33, implying an increase of 17.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $64 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUV has been trading 35.73% off suggested target high and 8.59% from its likely low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwest Airlines Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are +31.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.53% against 37.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.6% this quarter before jumping 108.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.83 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 Billion and $1.79 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 279.5% before jumping 152.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -229.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.71% of the shares at 80.97% float percentage. In total, 1352 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 58.98 Million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.6 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 51.95 Million shares, or about 8.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.17 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 32,955,856 shares. This is just over 5.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.69 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $778.12 Million.